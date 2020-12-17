South Korea reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases: Report

SEOUL: South Korea reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Dec 17), the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior Seoul city official.

Deputy Mayor Kim Woo-young provided the number during a radio show, including Seoul's record high daily infections of 423, Yonhap said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic.



The number of severe cases also hit a record of 226 and has more than doubled over the past two weeks, officials said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement