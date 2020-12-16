South Korea reports 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, highest since start of pandemic

SEOUL: South Korea reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday (Dec 16).

The latest number came three days after the daily tally topped 1,000 for the first time since South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus infection in January.

