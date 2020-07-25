South Korea reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, most since March

SEOUL: South Korea reported 113 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jul 25), the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

It was the largest one-day increase since March, bringing the country's total to 14,092. Of the new cases, 86 were imported and 27 were domestic infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korean health authorities on Friday said infections among people arriving from abroad could drive the number of new cases on Friday above 100, the first time since the beginning of April that daily cases hit triple digits.

Saturday's 113 infections was the highest since March 31, when 125 people more cases were added to the tally.

A large number of crew members on a Russian ship have tested positive, as have a number of South Korean workers brought home on military flights from Iraq, KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two South Korean military aircraft arrived from Iraq on Friday, carrying 293 workers who were evacuated as cases swelled in that country.

As the coronavirus has spread around the world, a significant number of South Korea's infections have been found in people arriving from overseas, with nearly 70per cent of the imported cases South Korean nationals, while more than 15per cent of the total infections were imported cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram