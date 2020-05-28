South Korea reports 79 new coronavirus cases, most since Apr 5

SEOUL: South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (May 28), the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, the largest one day increase since Apr 5.

The cases were as of midnight on Wednesday, and bring the country's total to 11,344 cases and 269 deaths.

At least 68 of the new cases were domestic infections, and come as health authorities battle a growing outbreak linked to an e-commerce firm's logistics facility.



So far, as reported on Wednesday, at least 36 cases have been linked to an outbreak at the logistics centre operated by SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Coupang in Bucheon, west of Seoul, the KCDC said.



About 3,600 people at the facility are being tested. The company said it closed the centre on Monday and began the strongest disinfection measures recommended by authorities.

The first case related to the centre was diagnosed on Saturday, and is suspected to be connected with a Seoul nightclub outbreak earlier this month.

Health officials warned that cases linked to the centre could rise.

