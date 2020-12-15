South Korea reports 880 new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL: South Korea reported 880 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Dec 15), as the daily numbers continued to hover at unprecedented levels, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest figure was up from 718 reported on Monday, a day after it hit a record daily spike of 1,030.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram