South Korea reports 880 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL: South Korea reported 880 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Dec 15), as the daily numbers continued to hover at unprecedented levels, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest figure was up from 718 reported on Monday, a day after it hit a record daily spike of 1,030.

