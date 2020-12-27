South Korea reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL: South Korea reported 970 new coronavirus cases for Saturday (Dec 26), the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday.

That is the smallest in five days but still not far off from the record 1,241 infections logged on Friday.

The government plans to hold a meeting on Sunday when it may tighten distancing rules to the toughest level for the greater Seoul area.

South Korea has reported a total of 56,872 COVID-19 cases, with 808 deaths.



