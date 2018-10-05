South Korea's appeals court suspends Lotte Group chief's jail sentence: Yonhap

SEOUL: A South Korean appeals court on Friday (Oct 4) found the chief of Lotte Group guilty of charges including bribery and breach of trust, but suspended his jail term, setting him free, according to Yonhap news agency.

A lower court had jailed Shin Dong-bin in February for corruption in a political scandal that roiled the country and led to the ouster of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

(Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)