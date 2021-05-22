South Korea's Moon vows to work with US to denuclearise Korean peninsula

WASHINGTON: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday (May 21) said his country would work closely with the United States to achieve a complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Moon, speaking to reporters after a private meeting with President Joe Biden, said the world welcomed the United States' return to leadership.

He said the two allies would work together on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding the global economy and addressing climate change.

