South Korea's President Moon to visit Russia, meet Putin

SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in will visit Russia at the invitation of Russia's President Vladimir Putin from Jun 23 to 25, South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Friday (Jun 8).

In what will be the first state visit by a sitting South Korean president to Russia since 1999, the two leaders are expected to discuss issues such as North Korea's denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula, the Blue House said.

"We expect that the summit with President Putin will serve as a chance to further strengthen strategic communication and cooperation between the two countries as peace is developed on the Korean Peninsula," the Blue House said.

