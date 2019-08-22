South Korea's top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case on Aug 29: Report

SEOUL: South Korea's Supreme Court will deliver a ruling on the bribery conviction of Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Aug 29 in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of the country's then-president in 2017, broadcaster YTN said.

In February 2018, the 51-year old Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vice-chairman was released after an appeals court gave him a suspended jail sentence on charges of bribery, embezzlement and others.

Both Lee and state prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court.

