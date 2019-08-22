South Korea's top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case on Aug 29: Report

Asia

South Korea's top court to rule on Samsung heir's bribery case on Aug 29: Report

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at a court in Seoul
REUTERS: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 12, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

Bookmark

SEOUL: South Korea's Supreme Court will deliver a ruling on the bribery conviction of Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Aug 29 in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of the country's then-president in 2017, broadcaster YTN said.

In February 2018, the 51-year old Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vice-chairman was released after an appeals court gave him a suspended jail sentence on charges of bribery, embezzlement and others. 

Both Lee and state prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court.

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark