South Korea says considering way to change armistice with North Korea

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a more peaceful agreement.

The two countries are discussing various ways to improve the security situation on the Korean peninsula towards a "a structure that is more fully peaceful", a high-ranking presidential official said, answering a question about a North Korea-South Korean summit planned later this month.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)