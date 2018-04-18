South Korea says considering way to change armistice with North Korea

South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a more peaceful agreement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Seoul, South Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 10, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

The two countries are discussing various ways to improve the security situation on the Korean peninsula towards a "a structure that is more fully peaceful", a high-ranking presidential official said, answering a question about a North Korea-South Korean summit planned later this month.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

