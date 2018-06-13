South Korea says halt to US drills may be needed to help denuclearisation talks: Report

SEOUL: A halt in joint military drills with the United States may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea's denuclearisation, South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday (Jun 13), according to the country's Yonhap news agency.

At a news conference after a historic meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would halt what he called "very provocative" and expensive military exercises the United States stages regularly with South Korea.

Trump stunned observers when he said continuing the exercises routinely held between the US and South Korea would be "inappropriate" while Washington fleshes out a comprehensive deal with Pyongyang.



"We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should," Trump said.

