South Korea says it fired warning shot at Russian military aircraft that violated airspace

SEOUL: The South Korean military fired a warning shot at a Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday (Jul 23), the Ministry of National Defence in Seoul said.

The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.



It was the first time a Russian military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, a ministry official said, adding that the military was investigating.