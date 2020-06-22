South Korea says it is battling 'second wave' of coronavirus

SEOUL: Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday (Jun 22) it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections stemming from a holiday in May, as new cases hovered in the low double digits.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had previously said South Korea's first wave had never really ended.

But on Monday, KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections that have been focused largely in the greater Seoul area, which had previously seen few cases.

