South Korea says it will no longer accept unreasonable behaviour by North Korea

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Wednesday (Jun 17) that recent North Korean criticism of President Moon Jae-in was senseless and that it will no longer accept unreasonable behaviour by the North.

The Blue House comments came a day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.

Blue House spokesman Yoon Do-han said criticism of Moon by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, was a "very rude and senseless act" that fundamentally damaged the trust built by the two leaders.

Moon had offered to send his national security adviser and spy chief to the North as special envoys on Monday, a move North Korean state news agency KCNA said was rejected by Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong as a "tactless and sinister proposal".

"The solution to the present crisis between the North and the South caused by the incompetence and irresponsibility of the South Korean authorities is impossible and it can be terminated only when proper price is paid," KCNA said.​​​​​​​



