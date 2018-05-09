South Korea says release of US prisoners 'positive' for upcoming Trump-Kim summit

FILE PHOTO - A combination photo of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump
FILE PHOTO - A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
SEOUL,: South Korea's presidential Blue House welcomed the release of American prisoners from North Korea on Wednesday (May 9), saying the move would have a "positive effect" for upcoming talks between North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan also called on Pyongyang to release six South Korean detainees.

"In order to reinforce reconciliation between South Korea and North Korea and to spread peace on the Korean peninsula, we wish for a swift repatriation of South Korean detainees," Yoon said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/aa

