South Korea says Russian military aircraft violated airspace; Moscow denies accusations

SEOUL: The South Korean military fired two warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday (Jul 23), the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul said, and Chinese military aircraft had also entered South Korean airspace.

It was the first time a Russian military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, a ministry official said.

The warplane was one of three Russian aircraft to enter the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) early on Tuesday. Two Chinese military aircraft also entered the KADIZ, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Moscow denied any of its military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, saying its planes had carried out planned drills over international waters.

The South Korean government would lodge official complaints about the violations with China and Russia, the defence ministry in Seoul said.

According to the South Korean military, the Russian aircraft then violated South Korean airspace over Dokdo - an island that is occupied by South Korea and also claimed by Japan, which calls it Takeshima - just after 9am (midnight GMT Monday).

"The South Korean military took tactical action including dropping flares and firing a warning shot," the defence ministry statement said.

The ministry added South Korean warplanes "conducted a normal response" to the incursion, without giving further details.



National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong warned of serious consequences if such a violation happened again in a message to the secretary of the Security Council of Russia, South Korea's presidential Blue House spokeswoman said.

"We are assessing this incident in a very grave manner and will take a much tougher measure if it happens again," Chung said, according to the Blue House spokeswoman.

"I request Russia's Security Council to assess the situation and take necessary measures."

South Korean officials said a Russian plane first entered South Korean airspace just after 9am (0000 GMT) and the incursion lasted three minutes.

It returned half an hour later, staying in South Korean airspace for four minutes, the military said.

South Korea responded by sending F-15K and KF-16 fighters, which first issued warnings and fired flares. They fired 80 warning shots at the plane during the first breach, and 280 rounds during the second, a military official told AFP.

At one point, the South Korean and Russian warplanes were just 1km apart, the official added.

The Russian plane "didn't appear to have hostile intention" during the manoeuvres, the military official said, as it flew "at constant speed and direction".

He added that more investigation is required to determine the motives for the breaches.

Moscow insisted nothing untoward had happened.

"Two Tu-95 strategic bombers of Russia's aerospace forces carried out a planned flight in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

