South Korea tightens quarantine after African swine fever found in Chinese food

Asia

South Korea tightens quarantine after African swine fever found in Chinese food

African swine fever is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in domesticated pigs and
African swine fever is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in domesticated pigs and wild boar AFP/NICOLAS ASFOURI
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SEOUL: South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday (Aug 27) it has ramped up quarantine measures at airports after African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Chinese foods brought by a South Korean traveller.

The ministry said in a statement the South Korean traveller brought in processed pork products from China and reported them to authorities. 

However, the possibility of spreading is low because the foods were heat-treated.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark