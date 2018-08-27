South Korea tightens quarantine after African swine fever found in Chinese food
SEOUL: South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday (Aug 27) it has ramped up quarantine measures at airports after African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Chinese foods brought by a South Korean traveller.
The ministry said in a statement the South Korean traveller brought in processed pork products from China and reported them to authorities.
However, the possibility of spreading is low because the foods were heat-treated.