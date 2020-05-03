South Korea to relax COVID-19 social distancing rules further from May 6

SEOUL: South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, allowing a phased reopening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday (May 3).

The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines," he told a televised meeting of government officials.



The easing of measures comes as the country continues to record low numbers of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday, the country reported 13 new cases, bringing the national tally to 10,793, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Ten of the new cases were imported.

On Thursday, South Korea had no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its Feb 29 peak.

News agency Yonhap reported that South Korea will move towards an "everyday life quarantine" scheme starting Wednesday, with the normalisation of schools and public facilities.

However, imported cases still remain a threat, said the news agency.

Under the new quarantine scheme, schools and workplaces can return to normal routines, but under basic guidelines.

"The new guidelines are more of a compromise amid rising social and economic burdens sparked by the pandemic," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a meeting, as reported by Yonhap.

"People need to comply with basic guidelines, such as maintaining at least two meters of distance from each other, even after we move on to the everyday life quarantine," Jeong added.



