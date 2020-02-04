South Korean tourist tests positive for novel coronavirus after visiting Thailand

SEOUL: A South Korean woman has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Thailand, South Korean officials said on Tuesday (Feb 4), the first foreign tourist reported to have been infected after a visit to the southeast Asian nation.



The 42-year-old, identified only as Patient 16, flew back to South Korea on Jan 19 after traveling in Thailand, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Treated since developing chills and other symptoms from Jan 25, she did not improve until Sunday, the KCDC added, and was confirmed positive on Tuesday, following checks at Chonnam National University Hospital.



The statement did not explicitly rule out a visit to China, however.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement