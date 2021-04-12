South Korean companies begin COVID-19 vaccine trials

SEOUL: Five South Korean companies have launched clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccines, aiming to enter the third phase of trials in the second half of this year, the health ministry said on Monday (Apr 12).

The five are SK Bioscience, EuBiologics, Cellid, Genexine and GeneOne Life Science.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government plans to provide 68.7 billion won (US$61.1 million) to support the companies' vaccine development, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that SK Bioscience will be able to begin manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines developed by Novavax Inc as early as June, which it said would ease any potential supply shortages in the face of global production delays.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The US drugmaker signed a licence agreement with SK Bioscience to produce 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for South Korea.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​