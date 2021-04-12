South Korean companies begin COVID-19 vaccine trials

Asia

South Korean companies begin COVID-19 vaccine trials

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SEOUL: Five South Korean companies have launched clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccines, aiming to enter the third phase of trials in the second half of this year, the health ministry said on Monday (Apr 12).

The five are SK Bioscience, EuBiologics, Cellid, Genexine and GeneOne Life Science.

The government plans to provide 68.7 billion won (US$61.1 million) to support the companies' vaccine development, the ministry said in a statement.

READ: South Korea orders closure of nightclubs, karaoke bars amid concern over fourth COVID-19 wave

READ: South Korea to resume wider use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, exclude people under 30

The ministry also said that SK Bioscience will be able to begin manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines developed by Novavax Inc as early as June, which it said would ease any potential supply shortages in the face of global production delays.

The US drugmaker signed a licence agreement with SK Bioscience to produce 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for South Korea.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark