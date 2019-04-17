South Korean man sets flat on fire then kills five fleeing blaze

SEOUL: South Korean police arrested a 42-year-old man on Wednesday (Apr 17) after he set his apartment on fire then stabbed to death five people who tried to flee from the blaze, police said.

The man set fire to his apartment before dawn in the city of Jinju, southeast of Seoul, then attacked other residents of the building who fled down a staircase to escape the flames, a police officer in the city told Reuters.

The five people killed included a 12-year-old girl while 13 people were injured.

Firefighters and residents gather outside an apartment in the southern city of Jinju on Apr 17, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap)

An unnamed resident told Yonhap news agency that he initially tried to leave the building after hearing the fire alarm but went back to his apartment after seeing "lots of blood" in the hall.

"I heard he was holding knives in both hands," the neighbour said.

The arsonist, who was detained at the scene, told police his actions were triggered by "overdue wages".

