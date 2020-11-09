South Korea's Moon says country will ensure no gap in US alliance

SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday (Nov 9) the country will ensure there is no gap in the alliance with the United States and the process of building peace on the Korean peninsula.

Moon's remarks came as he congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in the US presidential election.

South Korea will cooperate with the United States to promote shared values including democracy, peace and human rights, Moon told his top aides, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Moon also said his government will work to promote economic relations including on building a carbon neutral economy, which Biden has been promoting.

On Sunday, South Korea's foreign minister arrived in Washington for talks with her American counterpart.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Kang Kyung-wha said it was too soon to predict how the new US administration would handle specific issues, but she did not expect Biden to return to former US President Barack Obama's policy of strategic patience toward North Korea.

"From the public remarks made by several of Biden's aides, I don't believe it intends to return to the strategic patience of the past," Kang said, according to Yonhap news agency.

"It should be made based on various progress and achievements made in the past three years."

Yonhap said Kang would meet Biden's foreign affairs and security members and discuss cooperation during her unusually long visit to the United States, without elaborating.

Kang's trip came at the invitation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who cancelled his planned visit to Seoul last month after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her agenda includes sitting with Pompeo on Monday to discuss solidifying the alliance between the two countries and the issues at stake on the Korean peninsula. She had said she would also meet with senators and scholars.