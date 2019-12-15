Southern Philippines hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake: USGS

MANILA: A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday (Dec 15), geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October.

The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey (USGS) said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage".

The quake was centered 61km southwest of Davao on the southern island of Mindanao, at a depth of 28.2 km.



There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.



There were no immediate reports of damage, but quakes of such magnitude can damage buildings.

The same region was shaken by three quakes in October and one in November, one which killed at least five people.

Video footage posted on Twitter by users to portray the impact of the quake showed overhead electrical wires swaying and erupting in a shower of sparks. Another video showed water sloshing out of a residential swimming pool. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

The Philippines sits on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent tremors.