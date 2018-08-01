Special ‘Malaysia’ number plate series opens for bidding: Malaysia Transport Minister

SEREMBAN: The bidding for the special “Malaysia” series of vehicle plate numbers will be open from Wednesday (Aug 1) until Aug 15, with the minimum price of RM10,000 (US$2,465) for premier numbers 1 to 10.

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the public could start bidding for the special plate numbers at the Road Transport Department (RTD) headquarters in their respective states and that the results would be known on Aug 29.

The limited edition car plates will span from "Malaysia 1" to "Malaysia 9999".

“The special ‘Malaysia’ series of vehicle plate numbers will have four categories with their own minimum price, namely the Premier Value Number category with the minimum price of RM10,000, Ascending Number category (RM2,000), Popular Number category (RM300) and Current Number category (RM300).

“The bidding is being carried out through the existing manual system ... no number can be reserved for anyone, not even for the VVIPs. Even I have to make a bid at the RTD headquarters today,” he added.

Loke was speaking to reporters after making a bid of RM1,509 for the “Malaysia 509” plate number. It symbolises the date of the 14th general election on May 9.

However, Loke said only one special number, “Malaysia 2020”, was reserved. The iconic plate had been set aside for Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We reserve this number for Tun M, but if he doesn’t want it, then only we open the bidding to the public,” he said.

Loke also explained that the e-bidding system could not be implemented for the time being due to technical problem.

“That is why we are using the existing manual system,” he said.

The bidding was originally to open for tender from Jul 2 to Jul 16.

Loke previously said that the objective of the bid was to increase the government’s income and that the bidding was expected to generate more than RM22 million.

The highest recorded bid for a vehicle registration number was for “Patriot 1” which was sold at a price of RM1.3 million. It was offered by a Non-Governmental Organisation and the profits did not go into the government fund.