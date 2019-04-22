Blast as police try to defuse new bomb found near Sri Lanka church

COLOMBO: A blast hit near a church in Sri Lanka's capital on Monday (Apr 22) as police tried to defuse a new bomb found at the site, a police spokesman said.



The explosion happened around 50m from the St Anthony's Shrine, one of three churches targeted in a string of blasts on Sunday that killed nearly 300 people.



The bomb "exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb," said a Reuters witness.



At least 290 people are dead after the blasts at four hotels, three churches and a house in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. More than 500 people were injured in the attack.







There were no further details, but police earlier also reported finding 87 bomb detonators scattered on the ground at a bus station and a nearby garbage dump.



Sri Lankan authorities have ordered a state of emergency to be introduced after the attacks.

The special measures were being brought in "to allow the police and the three forces to ensure public security", the statement said, referring to the army, navy and air force.



Cabinet minister Rajitha Senaratne said that the government was investigating whether a local extremist group, called the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), was behind the blasts and if it had "international support".

