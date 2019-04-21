Multiple blasts hit Sri Lanka churches, hotels; at least 52 dead, hundreds injured

COLOMBO: Explosions have hit three churches and three hotels in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday (Apr 21), killing at least 52 people and injuring hundreds, according to officials.



The blasts hit several high-end hotels and one church in the capital, while two additional churches were targeted outside Colombo, police said.

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's in the town of Negombo just outside the capital.

At least 160 people injured in the St Anthony's blast had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital by mid-morning, an official told AFP.

The aftermath of the blast at St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo. (Photo: Facebook@sebastianchurch150)

​​​​​​​

"A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there," read a post in English on the Facebook page of the St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo.

Shortly after those blasts were reported, police confirmed three hotels in the capital had also been hit, along with a church in the town of Batticalao, in the east of the country.

At least one of the victims was killed in Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel, near the prime minister's official residence, where the blast ripped through a restaurant, a hotel official told AFP.



Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

An official at the Batticaloa hospital told AFP more than 300 people had been admitted with injuries following the blast there.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.



Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast.

The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood.

Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries.



