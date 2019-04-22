Sri Lanka blasts: International communities pay tribute to victims
SINGAPORE: International communities on Sunday (Apr 21) paid tribute to victims of the Sri Lanka blasts.
The string of attacks in Colombo, which started in the morning, killed at least 290 people and wounded about 500.
The Eiffel Tower went dark at midnight on Sunday in honour of the victims.
“Tonight, from 12am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attacks,” said the Eiffel Tower’s official Twitter account.
The Sri Lanka government said 32 foreigners were killed in the series of blasts in the capital, including those from Britain, the US, Turkey, India, China, Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal and Japan.
READ: 'People screaming, dead bodies all around': Survivor recalls chaos during deadly Sri Lanka blasts
READ: Sri Lanka bomber queued for buffet breakfast before setting off explosives: Hotel manager
Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also dedicated a sand sculpture to those affected by what Sri Lankan state minister for defence Ruwan Wijewardene branded as a “terrorist incident”.
The sand sculpture, at Puri beach in the Indian state of Odisha, bore the phrases “We are with Sri Lanka” and “We condemn horrific attack”.
“My thoughts and prayers for the people of Sri Lanka,” Pattnaik said in a Facebook post.
In Pakistan, human rights activists mounted a protest against the bomb attacks while Pakistani Christians in Karachi held a candlelit vigil in memory of the victims.
Over in Spain, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium held a minute’s silence before Sunday’s match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. The stadium fell silent in honour of those affected by the Sri Lanka bombings.
READ: Sri Lanka blasts: PM Lee condemns 'heinous attacks', MFA says no Singaporean casualties
READ: Horrific, cruel, sad: World leaders react to Sri Lanka blasts
Religious and world leaders have also condemned the series of blasts in Sri Lanka.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was "horrified" by the "heinous attacks" and offered his condolences to the victims and their families.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "serial terrorist attacks" and said they were another grim reminder of the challenge that terrorism poses to the world.
During his traditional Easter address at the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed sadness over the attacks: "I want to express my affectionate closeness with the Christian community, attacked while it was at prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence."