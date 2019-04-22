Sri Lanka blasts: International communities pay tribute to victims

SINGAPORE: International communities on Sunday (Apr 21) paid tribute to victims of the Sri Lanka blasts.



The string of attacks in Colombo, which started in the morning, killed at least 290 people and wounded about 500.



The Eiffel tower lights are dimmed just before midnight in Paris, as an homage to the victims of Sri Lanka bombings. (Photo: AFP/Zakaria Abdelkafi)

The Eiffel Tower went dark at midnight on Sunday in honour of the victims.



“Tonight, from 12am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attacks,” said the Eiffel Tower’s official Twitter account.



The Sri Lanka government said 32 foreigners were killed in the series of blasts in the capital, including those from Britain, the US, Turkey, India, China, Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal and Japan.



People lit candles on the Trocadero where they watch The Eiffel tower going dark at midnight in Paris, as an homage to the victims of Sri Lanka bombings, during the night of Apr 21 to Apr 22, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Zakaria Abdelkafi)

Ce soir, je m'éteindrai dès 00h00 pour rendre hommage aux victimes des attentats du Sri Lanka🇱🇰



Tonight, from 12:00 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attacks🇱🇰 #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/a3tv8b58wn — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 21, 2019

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also dedicated a sand sculpture to those affected by what Sri Lankan state minister for defence Ruwan Wijewardene branded as a “terrorist incident”.



The sand sculpture, at Puri beach in the Indian state of Odisha, bore the phrases “We are with Sri Lanka” and “We condemn horrific attack”.



“My thoughts and prayers for the people of Sri Lanka,” Pattnaik said in a Facebook post.



In Pakistan, human rights activists mounted a protest against the bomb attacks while Pakistani Christians in Karachi held a candlelit vigil in memory of the victims.

Pakistani human rights activists carry placards during a protest in Karachi against the bomb attacks in Sri Lanka. (Photo: AFP/Rizwan Tabassum)

Over in Spain, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium held a minute’s silence before Sunday’s match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. The stadium fell silent in honour of those affected by the Sri Lanka bombings.

The Bernabéu held a minute's silence before kick-off for the victims of the attacks in Sri Lanka and in memory of Agustín Herrerín. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Odrd9FEzqg — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 21, 2019

Religious and world leaders have also condemned the series of blasts in Sri Lanka.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was "horrified" by the "heinous attacks" and offered his condolences to the victims and their families.



Pakistani Christians light candles to pay tribute to Sri Lankan blasts victims in Karachi on Apr 21, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Rizwan Tabassum)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "serial terrorist attacks" and said they were another grim reminder of the challenge that terrorism poses to the world.

During his traditional Easter address at the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed sadness over the attacks: "I want to express my affectionate closeness with the Christian community, attacked while it was at prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence."