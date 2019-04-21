Sri Lanka blasts: What we know so far after multiple attacks kill more than 200 people

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was rocked Sunday by a series of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people and injured hundreds more.

Here is what we know so far about one of the deadliest attacks in the island nation's history:

WHAT HAPPENED

Powerful explosions struck in quick succession at three hotels in the capital Colombo. The Cinnamon Grand hotel was hit at around 8.30 am local time (11am Singapore time), and the Table One restaurant at the Shangri-La hotel soon after, at 9.05am local time (11.35am Singapore time).

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the casualties and those who have been affected," it said.

"Our immediate priority is to look after the safety and well-being of all involved. A Shangri-La crisis management team has been activated to provide all necessary support."

Three churches were also targeted in that wave of blasts. Colombo's historic St Anthony's Shrine, the St Sebastian's church in the town of Negombo, north of the capital, and the Zion Church in the east-coast town of Batticaloa.

Hours later, there were two more blasts, one of them at another Colombo hotel. At least two of the eight were carried out by suicide bombers, according to police sources and a hotel official.

Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

THE VICTIMS

The blasts hit the churches when they were full of worshippers gathered for Easter Sunday services. An AFP photographer saw bodies and debris lying on the floor at St Anthony's Shrine.

A detailed breakdown of the casualties in the eight blasts and the nationalities of victims was not immediately available. As of 8.45pm local time (11.15 Singapore time), the death count stood at 207 dead, 450 admitted to hospital with injuries.

A Sri Lankan foreign ministry official said there were 27 bodies of suspected foreign nationals, while the police said at least 35 of the dead were foreigners.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed there were no Singaporean casualties.

Hospital sources said British, Dutch and American citizens were among those killed, with Britons and Japanese also injured.

Several Americans were among those dead, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"While many details of the attacks are still emerging, we can confirm that several US citizens were among those killed," he said in a statement.

"The US Embassy is working tirelessly to provide all possible assistance to the American citizens affected by the attacks and their families."



A Portuguese man has also died, according to the Iberian nation's LUSA news agency.

Two Chinese nationals were injured, the country's embassy in Sri Lanka said, according to Beijing's official Xinhua news agency. The agency also reported one Chinese citizen had died in the attacks.



Three police officers have also died after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a house, a police source said.

WHO DID IT?

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declined to identify any suspected perpetrators.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, police said, without providing further details.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said "so far the names that have come up are local," but that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any "overseas links".



Sri Lankan State Minister for Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said in a press conference that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), police and military forces were investigating the blasts.

"We believe that all the culprits who have been involved in this unfortunate terrorist incident will be taken into custody as soon as possible," he added.



Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Apr 21, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

CURFEW AND BAN ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The government beefed up security and imposed an immediate and indefinite curfew across the country.

It also put in place a "temporary" ban on social media platforms "in order to prevent incorrect and wrong information being spread".

Security at Colombo's airport was also enhanced, according to Sri Lankan Airlines, which advised its passengers to arrive four hours before their flights. It added that passengers with passports and tickets will be able to reach the airport during the curfew.

Embassies in Sri Lanka have warned their citizens to shelter in place.



HOW DID THE WORLD REACT

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was horrified by the "heinous attacks".

"I offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Singapore condemns such senseless acts of violence," he wrote on Facebook.

"We stand firmly behind Sri Lanka in its efforts to preserve the hard-wrought peace and stability.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Sri Lanka. May they find strength and unity to overcome this adversity together."



Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pope Francis expressed his sadness over the attacks during his traditional Easter address at the Vatican.

"I want to express my affectionate closeness with the Christian community, attacked while it was at prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence," he said.

The Catholic Church in Jerusalem had said in an earlier statement: "We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation."

US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels."

"We stand ready to help!"

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as "truly appalling".

"The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time," she tweeted.

"We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear."

