Two more blasts hit Sri Lanka, government orders night curfew

COLOMBO: Two new blasts hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday (Apr 21), police said, putting the number of explosions reported in the country to eight in one day.



The first of the two new blasts was reported in a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala and killed at least two people, police said. The hotel was reportedly located near the national zoo.

Advertisement

The second was in the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, although there were no further details on what was targeted and the number of people injured.



It comes after more than 150 people, including 35 foreigners, were killed in six blasts on Sunday morning, with hundreds more injured.



At least 45 people had been killed in Colombo, police said, where three hotels and a church were hit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another 67 were killed in an attack on a church in Negombo, north of the capital, with another 25 dead at a church in the town of Batticaloa, east of Sri Lanka.

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and at St Sebastian's in the town of Negombo.

The Sri Lankan government has announced a curfew with immediate effect until further notice.

"A curfew will be imposed until things settle down," junior defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters in Colombo.



The government has also ordered a shutdown of major social media channels and messaging services.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.