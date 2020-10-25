Sri Lanka cancels trains as COVID-19 cases grow

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities have terminated a number of passenger trains and widened the curfew as COVID-19 cases related to a new cluster at a garment factory continue to surge.

The Railway Department cancelled at least 16 trains – mostly ran through busy office hours – after the number of commuters declined due to the curfew imposed in many parts of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than a dozen villages are isolated in densely populated Western province, which includes capital Colombo.

Authorities last week closed the island's main fish market on Colombo's outskirts after 49 traders tested positive for the coronavirus. By Sunday (Oct 25), the number of cases from the fish market went up to nearly 900.

Authorities say the outbreak is linked to a cluster in a garment factory early this month, which has grown to 4,052 cases, more than half the country's total of 7,521. During the last 24 hours, 368 new cases have been detected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a bid to contain the spread, health authorities also closed three fishery harbours and many fish stalls around the country.

Several thousand people have been asked to quarantine at home. Schools and key public offices are closed and gatherings banned. The death toll rose to 15 on Saturday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​