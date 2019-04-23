Sri Lanka detains Syrian for questioning over attacks: Sources

Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police are holding a Syrian national in custody for questioning over the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels, three government and military sources told Reuters on Tuesday (Apr 23).

"The terrorist investigation division of the police arrested a Syrian national following the attacks for interrogation," a source said. Two other officials with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the detention. "He was arrested after interrogation of local suspects," a second source said.

No group has yet to claim responsibility for Easter Sunday's suicide bomb attacks on three churches and four luxury hotels that killed 310 people and wounded about 500 others. 

