Fresh fire hits stricken oil supertanker off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Firefighters are again battling flames aboard a fully loaded oil supertanker off Sri Lanka, the island's nation's navy said on Monday (Sep 7), four days after fire first broke out on the New Diamond.

"Fresh flames have risen in the funnel section of the MT New Diamond Supertanker and firefighters are battling the fire using foam to contain the blaze," said the Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva, adding that the fire had not reached the oil cargo of about 2 million barrels.

The fire broke out in the engine room last Thursday morning and spread to the bridge of the ship. That blaze was doused on Sunday.

Sri Lankan Navy boat sprays water on New Diamond. (Photo: Reuters)

