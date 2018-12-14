Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa to resign, his son says

Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign from his post, his son said on Friday, in a move that will force President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a replacement.

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Finance Ministry in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign from his post, his son said on Friday, in a move that will force President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a replacement.

"To ensure stability of the nation, former president ... Rajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation," Namal Rajapaksa, an MP in his father's party, said on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

