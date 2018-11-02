Sri Lanka president agrees to summon parliament on Nov 7

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to summon parliament on Nov. 7, speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Friday, following calls by political parties for a floor test to determine which party held the majority.

The country was thrown into political turmoil after Sirisena appointed opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister last week after abruptly dismissing the government of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Advertisement

Wickremesinghe has said his removal is unconstitutional and has demanded he be allowed to prove his majority in the 225-member parliament.

"President called me over the phone and stated to call the parliament on Nov. 7," Jayasuriya told lawmakers.

On Thursday, Rajapaksa said president Sirisena had told him that parliament will be reconvened on Nov. 5.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Advertisement