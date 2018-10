Sri Lanka president appoints newly appointed PM as finance minister

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena appointed newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the finance minister, the president's media division said on Monday.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena appointed newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the finance minister, the president's media division said on Monday.

Sirisena appointed Rajapaska along with several other legislators to the cabinet.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alison Williams)