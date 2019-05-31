Sri Lanka president says undecided whether to run in upcoming poll

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Friday (May 31) that he had not decided on seeking another term in an election that is due by year-end.

"I am not in a hurry to decide whether to stand," Sirisena told a news conference in New Delhi, a day after attending Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sirisena has faced criticism over his leadership after a string of deadly suicide bombings killed more than 250 people in the island nation on Apr 21.

