Sri Lanka blasts: Prime minister condemns 'cowardly' attacks

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned a string of blasts that killed at least 137 people on Sunday (Apr 21) as "cowardly" and said the government was working to "contain the situation."

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today," he said in a tweet from his verified account.

"I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong... The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.

President Maithripala Sirisena in an address said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.

"Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway," Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, said in a tweet on his verified account.

He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St Anthony's Shrine, and described "horrible scenes."

"I saw many body parts strewn all over," he tweeted, adding that there were "many casualties including foreigners."

"Please stay calm and indoors," he added.