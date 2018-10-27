Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says still he is the prime minister

Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday told a local television station he was still the prime minister according to the constitution, despite President Maithripala Sirisena swearing in his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier in the day.

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe looks at a news conference after he survived a
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (C) looks on at a news conference after he survived a no confidence vote in parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 4,2018. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

"I retain the confidence of the house. I am the prime minister and I have the majority. According to the constitution I'm the prime minister," Wickremesinghe said.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

