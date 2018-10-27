Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says still he is the prime minister

Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday told a local television station he was still the prime minister according to the constitution, despite President Maithripala Sirisena swearing in his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier in the day.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday told a local television station he was still the prime minister according to the constitution, despite President Maithripala Sirisena swearing in his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier in the day.

"I retain the confidence of the house. I am the prime minister and I have the majority. According to the constitution I'm the prime minister," Wickremesinghe said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)