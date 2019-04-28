Sri Lankan police raid extremist group suspected of suicide bombings

Armed police raided the headquarters of Islamist group, National Thawheedh Jamaath, suspected of being behind a string of attacks on Sri Lanka last week. (Photo: Reuters)

KATTANKUDY, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan armed police on Sunday (Apr 28) launched a search of the headquarters of an Islamist extremist group, National Thawheedh Jamaath, suspected of being behind the suicide bombings on churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people, a Reuters witness said.

The raid took place at the NTJ's base in the eastern town of Kattankudy a day after the group was banned under new emergency laws. Police believe that Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks, led the group or a splinter faction to mount the attacks in Colombo as well as a church in Batticaloa in the east.

Source: Reuters/aa

