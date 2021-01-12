Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia Sriwijaya Air plane

JAKARTA: Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday (Jan 9).

TV stations on Tuesday showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the black box. It was unclear whether the device was the plane's flight data or cockpit voice recorder. It is to be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation.



A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the two recorders. They were buried in seabed mud under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage, navy Chief Adm Yudo Margono said.

He said at least 160 divers were deployed on Tuesday in the search for the devices.

Indonesian Navy divers position their boats near marker buoys as they continue the search for the wreckage of the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet continues in the Java Sea, near Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan 12, 2021. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed and have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 23m.

So far, the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts who on Monday said they had identified their first victim, 29-year-old flight attendant Okky Bisma.

His wife, Aldha Refa, who is also a flight attendant for Sriwijaya Air, shared her grief in a series of posts on social media.

“My husband is a loving, devout and super kind man,” she wrote on Instagram. “Heaven is your place, dear ... be peaceful there.”

Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA tests and police say results are expected in four to eight days.