Singapore leaders send condolences to Indonesian counterparts following Sriwijaya Air crash

SINGAPORE: Singapore's leaders on Monday (Jan 11) sent their condolences to their Indonesian counterparts on the crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob wrote to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo that she was "deeply saddened to learn" of the downing of flight SJ182.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the people of Indonesia in this time of grief," said President Halimah.



In his letter to President Widodo, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "Our condolences and thoughts go out to the people of Indonesia during this difficult time. Singapore is ready to assist with the ongoing search and recovery efforts if required by Indonesia."

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also wrote to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

"Please do not hesitate to let me know if we can be of assistance," he said.

MFA said on Sunday there were no reports of Singaporeans on board the downed aircraft, which carried 62 passengers including 10 children.



Indonesian navy divers on Monday were closing in on the plane's black boxes, which could offer crucial clues as to why the Boeing 737-500 plunged about 10,000ft in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea.

The plane was on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740km from Jakarta, before it disappeared from radar screens.