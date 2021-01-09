Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane after take-off from Jakarta: Transport ministry

JAKARTA: Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that had more than 50 people on board after it took off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday (Jan 9).

The plane had been en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.

A spokesperson from the Indonesian transport ministry said the commercial flight SJY182 took off at about 2.45pm WIB and was scheduled to land in Pontianak at 4.15pm.

"The control tower's last contact with the plane was at 3.40pm, before the contact was lost," said the spokesperson in an exchange on WhatsApp.



Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it was still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

In a series of tweets, FlightRadar24 the Boeing 737-500 aircraft lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, just four minutes after departing from Jakarta.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.



Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

