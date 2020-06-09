Some 'starving' in North Korea as coronavirus measures deepen food crisis: UN expert

GENEVA: A United Nations human rights expert voiced alarm on Tuesday (Jun 9) at what he called "widespread food shortages and malnutrition" in North Korea, which have been exacerbated by a nearly five-month border closure with China and measures against COVID-19.

Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), urged the UN Security Council to "reconsider sanctions" on the isolated country so as to ensure the flow of food supplies.

"Lack of food had a devastating impact in the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) in the 1990s, and prospects of a further deepening of food shortages and widespread food insecurity are alarming," he said.



"There have been reports of an increase of homeless people in large cities – including kotjebi (street children), and medicine prices have reportedly skyrocketed. An increasing number of families eat only twice a day, or eat only corn, and some are starving," he said in a statement.



North Korea, which suffered a famine in the mid-1990s believed to have killed as many as 3 million people, is among the world's only countries not to report cases of COVID-19 disease to the World Health Organization.



The pandemic has brought "drastic economic hardship" to North Korea, Ojea Quintana said, noting a 90 per cent fall in trade with China in March and April that led to lost incomes.



The decision five months ago to close the border with China, and putting thousands into isolation, are exacerbating the situation, said Quintana.

He also warned of the impact of the punishing international sanctions imposed on North Korea.

"In a context where the pandemic is bringing drastic economic hardship to DPRK, I encourage the UN Security Council to reconsider sanctions, in light of the impact on the livelihoods of people and the government's capacity to respond," he said.

"IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE"

Separately, Elisabeth Byrs, spokeswoman of the UN's World Food Programme, told a Geneva news briefing that the humanitarian situation in North Korea "remains bleak".



More than 10 million people, or 40 per cent of the population, need humanitarian aid, she said. "Malnutrition has been persistent and widespread causing long-term damage to the health and development of children, as well as pregnant and nursing mothers," she added.



One in five children under the age of five in the country are stunted, Byrs told a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

"Malnutrition on this scale means irreversible damage is being done to hundreds of thousands of children," she said.



Quintana pointed to reports that soldiers were also reportedly suffering from food shortages, and voiced concern over the situation in prisons, particularly in secret prison camps.

Pointing to accounts of prisoners frequently dying due to exhaustive work, lack of food, overcrowding and contagious diseases, he urged Pyongyang to consider releasing vulnerable prisoners.

