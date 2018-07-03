Stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib questioned by anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA: Riza Aziz, the stepson of former prime minister Najib Razak, was on Tuesday (Jul 3) questioned by investigators at Malaysia's anti-graft agency.

Riza arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission shortly after 1.30pm to give statements in a probe linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



Riza Aziz tiba di SPRM Putrajaya pada 1.32 petang bagi memberi keterangan berhubung siasatan 1MDB. pic.twitter.com/xsWhSiI6Kc — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) July 3, 2018

Founded by Najib in 2009, 1MDB is being investigated in at least six countries for alleged money laundering and graft. Civil lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice allege that nearly US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

According to local media, Riza will be queried over the use of hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to 1MDB to produce Hollywood films.

Riza is the co-founder of Red Granite Pictures, a company that US prosecutors say financed three Hollywood films, including the 2013 Martin Scorsese movie The Wolf of Wall Street, with funds misappropriated by 1MDB.

Both Najib and Riza have consistently denied wrongdoing. Red Granite paid the US government US$60 million as part of a settlement of a civil lawsuit in March.

