Stones, bottles hurled at Malaysian football team in Indonesia: Report

SINGAPORE: Stones and bottles were hurled at a Malaysian football team after a key match against hosts Indonesia on Thursday (Jul 12), the New Straits Times (NST) reported on Friday.

Malaysia beat Indonesia 3-2 on penalties in the semi-final of the ASEAN Football Federation Under-19 Championship at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo. After the game, irate fans threw stones and bottles at the Malaysian football team from the stands.

Videos circulating on social media showed Malaysian players being shielded from the flying objects as they ran into the tunnel. In one of the videos, a Malaysian official who witnessed the scene from the pitch can be heard saying that there were not enough security personnel inside the stadium.

Malaysia's coach Bojan Hodak told NST that he was "disappointed" by what had happened.

"They (Indonesian fans) threw bottles and stones at us. Luckily, we were able to leave the field without injuries," he said. "I am disappointed that this kind of incident still happens."

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq said he has been briefed about the incident, adding in a Twitter post on Friday that there will be extra security for the Malaysian team during training as well as the team's match against Myanmar on Saturday.

"I personally will be flying down to Indonesia tonight. We are all one big family," he said.

Malaysia will play Myanmar in the final at the same venue on Saturday.

— Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) July 13, 2018




