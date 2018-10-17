Stricter checks for VIP passengers at Malaysia airports: Transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Stricter checks, including inspections by the Customs and Immigration departments, will be carried out at VIP lanes in all Malaysian airports to ensure the facility is not abused, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Wednesday (Oct 17).



Loke said X-ray machines would also be placed at VIP lanes at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 to prevent smuggling activities, especially of money into the country.



"Indeed, we know there are weaknesses and leakages at the VIP lanes and we have taken action, but we need cooperation from other agencies, and the ministry, together with Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB), has discussed with the Immigration Department and the Customs Department to further tighten existing regulations by placing officers at VIP lanes.



“Currently, there are no Customs and Immigration officers at VIP lanes as Immigration matters are handled by an officer for the VIP concerned, while the Customs check-point is outside the VIP lane. So now, we will have officers stationed at the exit before they (VIP) leave the room,” he said.



Loke was responding to a supplementary question from member of parliament Pang Hok Liong on measures taken by his ministry to ensure smuggling cases would not happen again.