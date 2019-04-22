Strong earthquake hits central Philippines, shakes buildings in Manila

MANILA: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck the central Philippines on Monday (Apr 22), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings in Manila.

A Reuters witness said offices were swaying in the business district of Makati City.

Office workers piled out onto the streets as emergency alarms blared, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



People evacuating buildings in the business district of Makati City after a 6.3 magnitude struck the central Philippines. (Photos: Brian Carl Fiedalan Pantilanan)

Feliza Villanueva, 21, a business process outsourcing employee told AFP she and four colleagues were at work when the quake struck.

"This was the second strongest quake I've felt in my entire life," she told AFP as she joined hundreds of others in the courtyard of an office building, waiting for the all clear.

"We were worried but we did not panic," she said.

"We planned how to evacuate the building. There were too many people going down the stairs, so we waited for our turn. People looked in shock, but no one was shouting or anything like that," she said.

The quake struck at 5.11pm local time, 60km northwest of Manila at a depth of 40km. The USGS initially said the magnitude was 6.4 but later downgraded it slightly.



Photos and video on social media show schools and buildings being evacuated in Manila.

Dani Justo, a martial arts instructor, told AFP she was at her Manila home when the quake struck.

"The clothes hanging on our line were really swaying. My shih tzu (dog) dropped flat on the ground," she added.



The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.

