SYDNEY: A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea early on Monday (Jun 8), the US Geological Survey that tracks worldwide quakes reported.

The quake struck at 20:06 GMT on Sunday with an epicentre on land 131km southwest of the city of Kokopo, and at a depth of nearly 53km, the USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no initial reports of casualties or damage.